No appointment needed: Latest pop-up vaccine centre opens in Newcastle

A new 'pop-up' vaccination service will create 2,000 more weekly appointments in Newcastle.

The service has opened to make it easier for under 30s to get their Covid-19 vaccination. Based at Times Square at the rear of the Centre for Life, it is initially opening four days a week and will offer up to 500 vaccinations a day starting on Tuesday 22nd June.

It will operate on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday for the first week. Vaccinations will be available from 8.30am until 7pm with three sessions - morning, afternoon and evening. At the start of each session 150-200 tickets will be issued for that time slot. They will be issued on a first come, first served basis and people will be asked to queue and wait to be vaccinated.

Professor Neil Watson, Chief Operating Officer for the NHS Covid Vaccination Programme for the North East and North Cumbria, reminded people how important vaccination is to helping everyone get back to social things they enjoy.

We know younger people often want to access services in a more immediate way so we've introduced this new Pop Up service which will help make it as easy as possible to get their vaccine. Professor Neil Watson, Chief Operating Officer for the NHS Covid Vaccination Programme

How does the pop-up clinic work?

Having a ticket for that session guarantees your vaccine within that time slot. People are asked to bring identification to prove they are over 18 and therefore eligible for vaccination. People are asked to attend no more than 10 minutes before the timeslot opens.

Once all the tickets for that session have been issued no more tickets will be given out until the start of the next session, when the process repeats itself.

The tickets are single use only and are not transferable. Tickets for each session will only be given out from the stated start time and not before.

The queue and wait system will be managed in a safe and socially distant way and should prevent long queues and people waiting excessive times.