Seventh person charged in connection with Tomasz Dembler murder

A seventh person has been charged in connection with murder after the death of a man found in woodland near Middlesbrough.

39-year-old Tomasz Dembler's body was discovered close to Flatts Lane Country Park on Monday, April 12, 2021.

Zbigniew Pawlowski, 41, was arrested yesterday and appeared in court this morning.

Mr Dembler was a father of one who had lived in the UK for twenty years - most recently in the Middlesbrough area, and prior to that, in Darlington.

It is understood he has family in Poland and the UK.

Six people had already been charged with the alleged murder of Mr Dembler, and they appeared in court in April this year.