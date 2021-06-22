Woman to run 100km Ultra Marathon for home that looked after her dad

A woman is planning to run more than 60 miles in Northumberland this weekend in memory of her dad.

Jane, from Whitley Bay, was challenged to do the run two years ago, and when she told her dad John Chetwynd he cried and said he was very proud of her.

However, the run was cancelled due to Covid-19, and her dad died last March after two years in the home.

But now Jane is all set to complete the challenge to raise money to fund trips, entertainment and hopefully a garden refurbishment for the Dementia specialist care home.

Watch Tom Barton's report: