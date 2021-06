A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court following a stabbing in Darlington earlier this week.

A teenage boy remains in hospital after the incident which happened in Collingsway in the town at lunchtime on Monday, June 21.

The 15-year-old appeared before magistrates in Newton Aycliffe on Wednesday.

He is accused of assault, with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon.