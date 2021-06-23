North East leaders are urging people to act with caution and are calling for face coverings to be reintroduced in schools over a rapid rise in the delta variant.

The LA7 said on Wednesday, June 23, it was “extremely concerned” by the quick-spreading Covid-19 cases and warned action must be taken if the region is to remain open.

It is calling for the region’s residents to follow safety guidance while also seeking the power at local level to allow the reintroduction of face coverings in schools until the end of term.

The body also wants more local NHS Test and Trace support to drive down case numbers.

'Personal responsibility'

In the statement, the LA7 said: “If we are to keep the North East open and see the remaining restrictions lifted, then we need resilience more than ever before.

“Whether it be Euro2020, school sports days or proms, outdoor events or indoor dining, weddings, celebrations or even just meeting family and friends in gardens and homes – we all need to enjoy each occasion safely, take a personal responsibility to follow the guidance and not provide the virus with easy ways to transmit.

“We are in charge of our own destiny and we must continue to follow the simple message hands, face, space fresh air, while working from home if possible and minimising social contact.”

The LA7 covers Newcastle, Gateshead, Sunderland, South and North Tyneside, Northumberland and Durham.

It said the volume of vaccination bookings and uptake among younger people had been “heartening” but urged people of all ages to ensure they get both doses.

A 'pop-up' service in Newcastle is making it easier for under 30s to get their Covid-19 vaccination

The LA7 added: “Let us be clear, we are extremely concerned at the situation the region is facing, but we are also confident, given the way everyone has responded, that we can get through this difficult period by working together at a national, regional and local level.”