Elton John announces final North East performance in Sunderland

Elton John's tour will come to Sunderland next year for his final performance in the North East.

The veteran singer announced on Wednesday his last tour date in the region would be at the Stadium of Light on June 19, 2022.

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour stop off on Wearside is one of five UK dates in an exhaustive schedule of European and North American shows.

Announcing the final dates of his tour on social media, Elton John said: "I’m coming to you today with an announcement I’ve been working towards for, well, all my life: the shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe.

"I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.

"Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time"

Credit: ROCKET ENTERTAINMENT/BEN GIBSON

He added: "This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows."

Tickets for UK dates go on sale next Wednesday, June 30, at 10am.