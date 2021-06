The family of a teenage boy who was killed following a collision involving two motorbikes have released a tribute to him.Mason Wright, 13, sadly died on Saturday 19th June following the collision on a former motocross site in South Bank in Middlesbrough (close to A66).

Our boy Mason, 13 years young, sadly lost his life doing what he’s loved doing since he was three years old. He was loved by everyone he crossed paths with in the short time he has been with us all. All our love our diamond from dad, mam ginger and your little mate Kenton. Family tribute