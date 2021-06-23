Full steam ahead as Newcastle Turkish baths near completion

The reopening of one of the North East’s well-known facilities is just around the corner.

Specialist works to transform Newcastle’s Turkish Baths – part of the multi-million-pound restoration of The City Baths by charity Fusion Lifestyle – is nearing completion and will be opening its doors in a matter of weeks.

The newly transformed Turkish baths will be one of only a handful still in operation in the UK.

The City Baths has been "revitalised" to combine modern facilities – including a swimming pool and sauna, health and fitness suite, and state-of-the art fitness studios. The Grade II listed building has many of the building’s original features remaining alongside new modern architectural structures.

The current building opened to the public in 1928, with the history of baths on this site dating back even further to when famous Newcastle son, John Dobson, built private baths in 1838 at a cost of £9,500.

City Baths

Earlier this year, plans for a £50 million transformation of Newcastle City Centre were unveiled by the council.

Leaders say the plans are part of a wider recovery plan to support the city in its recovery following the devastating impact of Covid-19.