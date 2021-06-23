Natalie Jenkins murder investigation scaled back after 18 months

Senior police officers at Cleveland Police have made "the difficult decision" to scale back the search for missing Teesside woman Natalie Jenkins.

The investigation will move from a 'proactive' to 'reactive' investigation following thousands of lines of enquiries since her disappearance in December 2019.

Officers believe Natalie, 32, may have been murdered.

Over the last 18 months, Cleveland Police have completed the below extensive lines of enquiries:

115 reported sightings of Natalie investigated

1.3 million people reached from the main Cleveland Police Facebook page alone with appeals and releases

Almost 7000 investigative actions completed

Over 130 sequences of CCTV footage reviewed

Almost 1200 statements taken

Nearly 1,500 exhibits seized and reviewed

Two males aged 41 and 18 were arrested as part of the investigation however they have now been released without charge.

Senior Investigation Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Dimelow said: “A dedicated team of officers has worked tirelessly on this complex investigation and making the decision to scale back has been a very tough decision to make."

Officers have done everything they can at this stage in the investigation and unfortunately there are still people out there who haven’t come forward with answers to push this investigation forward. Hopefully one day the people that withhold this information will do the right thing and come forward with the truth for the sake of Natalie’s family. Cleveland Police

“We have recently spoken with Natalie’s family and explained the decision behind us scaling back the investigation and they understand that the Force will continue to appeal for information from the public and the investigation will be reviewed each year."

A £10,000 Crimestoppers reward remains in place for information police receive that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the suspected murder of Natalie.