North East businesses report post-Brexit troubles in new survey

North East businesses have had difficulty trading with the European Union since Brexit, according to a new survey.

Three quarters of respondents have said the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the bloc has had either a negative or very negative impact on their companies.

The survey was carried out by the North East England Chamber of Commerce, which was published this morning, on the fifth anniversary of the referendum on EU membership. It was carried out from April 26-May 24 and had 109 respondents.

It looked at a wide range of issues from what was difficult in the new arrangements, any advantages of Brexit, cost implications and logistics.

Jack Simpson, the chamber's training and global network adviser said: "Our survey analysed how businesses were finding EU trading six months on from Brexit. The results demonstrated clearly how challenging companies have found international trade, with a plethora of issues depending on their sector and products."

We have identified the very urgent need for more, clear information from Government to support businesses and help find answers to their trading questions. There is no doubt Brexit is hitting our competitiveness as a country and will also make levelling up even harder, due to the North East's long-standing, positive international trade record. Jack Simpson, North East England Chamber of Commerce

Other key figures from the survey highlighted that 37.5 per cent of respondents said their EU sales had reduced since the start of the year, 45 per cent said it has stayed the same and 17 per cent reported an improvement.

Businesses which have only traded in the single market, now have to go through customs processes and more than half of the respondents said they had found these difficult to deal with.

As well as the increased paperwork the tariff and administrative customs costs have also caused problems with 41 per cent of businesses struggling to absorb the new financial burden. Only five per cent said they were able to absorb new costs.

The logistics of trading with the EU has also proved challenging according to the results. A total of 66.7 per cent of respondents confirmed they had been impacted by port congestion, delays or a shortage of hauliers since January. There were reports of price inflation for containers and shipping, impacting cashflow and lead times for manufacturing supply chains.

Another issue raised by the respondents was the short timescale - seven days - they had to fully understand the EU deal before it was implemented.

Mr Simpson added: "We believe these results show larger businesses with more international trade resources, who have dealt with countries outside the EU, have coped with Brexit more easily than others who had no previous knowledge or experience. Respondents also experienced difficulties due to matters outside their control, for example, confusion over the required paperwork and shortage of experts, such as vets, to approve movements

Under the new UK-EU relationship, most goods' movements rely on multiple stakeholders working together, such as buyers, sellers, freight forwarders, customs agents, hauliers and others, towards the same end. Unfortunately, this chain of stakeholders can only be as strong as its weakest component, and an error made by one can have profound impacts for the others. Jack Simpson, North East England Chamber of Commerce

The chamber now plans to write to the Prime Minister and Lord Frost to ask for a continuation of simplified border checks currently done on a reciprocal agreement for ease, so they do not become more complex and better, more simplified guidance.

A Government spokesperson responded to the chamber's survey.

We are ensuring businesses get the support they need to trade effectively with Europe and to seize new opportunities as we strike trade deals with the world's fastest growing markets. Government spokesperson

They added: “As well as operating export helplines, running webinars with experts and offering businesses support via our network of 300 international trade advisers, the Government has launched the £20m SME Brexit Support fund and is delaying full import border checks until 1 January 2022”.