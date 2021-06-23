Restore Tyne Bridge to former glory by 100th anniversary in 2028 - MP

MPs have joined calls for millions of pounds to be spent on restoring Newcastle's Tyne Bridge to its former glory.

Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah pushed for an £18.5m investment from Government as she led a debate in Westminster Hall on Wednesday, June 23.

The Labour MP wants the funds in time for the landmark to be repainted and repaired by its 100th anniversary in 2028.Local Government Minister Eddie Hughes said the funding decision would be made in the autumn, but added the Tyne Bridge - an "iconic feat of engineering" - deserved to be "restored to its former glory".

It is one of the most beautiful bridges in the world and in my humble opinion, the most beautiful bridge ever - or it is when it's looking its best, which is not now. Chi Onwurah, Newcastle Central MP

She added she was regularly contacted by constituents and visitors to the city "upset" by the state of the bridge.

It was last painted 20 years ago, but if the bid is successful work could begin in summer next year.

Ms Onwurah said cash was needed not only to repaint the bridge but for repairs to the road deck, the towers, the stonework, steelwork and the installation of a new drainage system.

Chi Onwurah, Newcastle Central MP, took the campaign to Westminster

Newcastle City Council has applied for more than £18m of Government funding to refurbish it - with a further 2 million pounds coming from the council itself.

Responding in Westminster Hall, Mr Hughes said he was unable to comment on the application to the Levelling Up Fund, adding: "The Government has provided significant funding for Newcastle and the city council both during the pandemic and to support recovery from it and we're working hard to ensure there's a strong settlement for all of local government at the forthcoming spending review."

Ms Onwurah said the campaign had the backing of other North East MPs and authority leaders.

Ian Mearns, Labour MP for Gateshead, wrote on Twitter he said: "The Tyne Bridge is a vitally important part of our transport infrastructure, but it also has iconic status in the North East Region and particularly for Tyneside."

The bridge was opened in 1928 by King George V.