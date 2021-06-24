EFL fixtures released - see who the North East teams will be facing next season

We're only part way through the Euros, but already eyes are turning towards the next domestic football season here - with the football league's fixtures announced today - with the full list of fixtures below.

In the Championship Middlesbrough start off away to Fulham.

In League One Sunderland will be hoping to go further than the playoffs, they're at home to Wigan on Day One.

In League Two, Harrogate host Rochdale - and newcomers Hartlepool United haven't got long to prepare for their return to the EFL, as they'll face Crawley town at Victoria Park on the opening day.

Ryan Donaldson, Captain of Hartlepool United, tells us seeing the fixtures really makes their promotion hit home.

Find your team's full fixture list here:

Middlesbrough F.C.

Sunderland A.F.C

Harrogate Town A.F.C

Hartlepool Unitedand you can see the full schedule on the EFL website.