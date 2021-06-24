A passenger who was seriously injured following a collision in Washington has died in hospital.

Named as 29-year-old Dean Fearon from Washington was taken to hospital but passed away shortly afterwards.

His family are being supported by Police, and his mother Michelle has released a poem in tribute to her son.

It reads: “My heart is broken. As I said goodbye, I sang you a lullaby. My baby, a man, ready to die. Please God why?

“It’s your time before mine, why ooo why? You have babies to keep, Leanne a dear friend of mine.

“As you sleep treasures I’ll keep, I can’t promise I will not weep, I’m hoping I see you in my sleep.

“But for now my baby sleep, the promises I made I will keep. I love you my son, I will sing you that lullaby.”

Police are investigating the circumstances around the collision. They were called, after a silver Ford Mondeo had crashed into a tree off Sulgrave Road.

A 35-year-old man was arrested by police shortly after the incident, and has since been charged with a number of driving offences and appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside on Tuesday 22nd June.

He is due to attend Newcastle Crown Court on the 20th July.

Sergeant Matt Sykes from Northumbria Police said: “Any death on our roads is an absolute tragedy and all our thoughts are with Dean’s family and friends at this devastating time.

“We will continue to offer them any support they need, and we ask that their privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.

An investigation is ongoing into this incident as we seek answers for Dean’s family. One man is due to answer a number of charges in court, and we would ask that people refrain from speculation as it may jeopardise those live legal proceedings. I would like to thank those who have already come forward with information since our appeal on Sunday. Sergeant Matt Sykes, Northumbria Police

"If anybody else saw a silver Ford Mondeo travelling east on Sulgrave Road on Sunday afternoon and has yet to get in touch with us, please do so.

“We would also ask that motorists check their dashcam footage and contact us if you see anything that may assist our investigation.”