People in the North East 'cautiously optimistic' about post-Covid future

Most people in the North East are cautiously optimistic about the region bouncing back from the pandemic, according to new research.

This study found more than half of people spoken to felt the Covid-19 situation would be worse in six months with just one in five thinking things would be worse.

More than a quarter - 28 per cent - think there is a very or fairly high risk of catching the virus and only 12 per cent think things are being relaxed too slowly.

Seven councils in the region - County Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Sunderland, known as the LA7 - commissioned this research, which spoke to a sample of the population from each area.

These authorities have launched a fresh campaign today urging people in the North East to do all they can to keep the virus at bay.

Amanda Healy, who is director of public health for Count Durham, chair of the Association of Directors of Public Health North East and spoke on behalf of the LA7, said: “I want to thank the people of the North East for all they have done to curb the spread of the virus in our region over many months.

“While the Prime Minister has pressed pause on the final phase of reopening, this new research shows that the majority of residents will support the move, because 75 per cent of them remain cautious about rushing back into doing things again. I do believe that by pausing now, ultimately we can get back to where we want to be more quickly in the longer-term, rather than rushing and risking more hospitalisations, and ultimately more deaths and lockdowns.

“We want to keep our region open where it is safe and possible to do so. Waiting a few more weeks to fully unlock will allow more people who are at risk of becoming ill from Covid, to receive both doses of the vaccine - our best protection against the virus. In fact, at current rates nearly 10 million second doses of the vaccine could be administered over that time - giving high levels of protection against the Delta variant.

“Meanwhile, younger age groups, who have the highest rates of infection, will have the benefit of one jab if they take up the offer. As well as providing some protection to them, this will help slow the spread of the virus."

We need to learn to live alongside Covid and there are some simple steps we can all take to support this, which will allow us to keep the region open and businesses and organisations operational. Amanda Healy

“Get both doses of the vaccine when you are called. Follow the rules on meeting others. Work from home if you can. And isolate and get a test if you have symptoms or test positive via the lateral flow test. That way the North East can remain open and we can return to enjoying the things we love most, with the people we love most.”

Businesses and organisations from across the region are supporting Keep the North East Open, with many starring in the campaign.

Neill Winch, CEO Danieli Group, owners of STACK Seaburn, in Sunderland, where the campaign launch is taking place today, said: “We wanted to be part of the campaign and thank local people for all they are doing to curb Covid infection rates in our area, and remind them to stick with the government guidance, so we can keep the North East open."