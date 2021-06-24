Pilot launched in Newcastle to get the homeless community tested

A pilot is taking place in Newcastle to encourage individuals who are homeless, rough sleepers or in temporary housing to take up a COVID test.

Once the initial pilot is complete in Newcastle, the initiative will be rolled out across the North East, in other centres where the partner organisations operate.It's being run by a partnership between Newcastle Council, the local NHS Trust, the Home Group housing and social support organisation, and the Changing Lives charity.

24-year-old Liam Smith lives in supported accommodation and says it's a great idea.

It's the latest in several projects to access hard to reach communities and offer them tests and vaccines.

Recently Newcastle City Council teamed up with Go North East and other partners, to convert one of their buses into a mobile vaccination centre, which visited hostels across the city, as well as rural areas, and the Newcastle Muslim Centre.

Councillor Joyce McCarty, deputy leader at Newcastle City Council, said: “The vaccination bus shows how innovative and forward-thinking organisations in our city are and how the strength of Newcastle’s partnerships can create bright sparks and fantastic solutions.

From the outset our vaccination programme has been one of the leaders in the country and by taking the jabs to some of the most vulnerable groups in our city we are continuing to protect those who are at risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus. We must continue to support our hard to reach communities and reduce the impact of health inequalities which are impacting every corner of Newcastle. Cllr Joyce McCarty, Deputy Leader, Newcastle City Council

“Our collaborative approach to health and social care will be essential as we continue to overcome this pandemic and I would like to thank all partners for the role they have played in protecting, supporting and treating anyone affected by the virus."