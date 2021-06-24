Streets in Hartlepool to be named in honour of Bradley Lowery

Two roads on a new housing development in Hartlepool will be named in honour of Bradley Lowery.

Hardwicke Place, built by Gleeson Homes, teamed up with Bradley's mum Gemma, who chose Bradley Lowery Way, and Sunshine Place. The latter picked as it was the nickname that Gemma and her husband Carl gave Bradley, due to his sunny disposition despite the pain and discomfort he was suffering throughout his illness.

Bradley Lowery battled neuroblastoma most of his young life before he tragically lost his fight in July 2017. The six-year-old was diagnosed when he was 18 months old.

Hardwicke Place is less than a mile from where Bradley lived with his parents.

Gemma Lowery, who runs the Bradley Lowery Foundation said: “When I was contacted by Gleeson and they explained they wanted to name a street after Bradley, I was completely overwhelmed.”