Student from Hexham awarded 'UK Scientist of the Year' award

Kell Johnston talks to ITV Tyne Tees about his win

A student from Hexham, Northumberland has been awarded the top prize in The Big Bang UK Young Scientists & Engineers Competition.

Kell Johnston, a Year 12 student from Queen Elizabeth High School was crowned GSK UK Young Scientist of the Year for his project, ‘Does Willow Extract Have Beneficial Impact When Rooting Cuttings?’

Kell’s project was one of 200 submitted to this year’s 'Big Bang Competition', an annual contest designed to recognise and reward young people's achievements in all areas of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), as well as helping them build skills and confidence in project-based work.

In his project, Kell aimed to determine whether ‘willow water’ extract could be used to promote root growth for a range of different plant cuttings.

The outcomes of his study provided useful information for horticulturists and botanists.