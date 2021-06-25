Covid vaccines at the home of Newcastle Eagles as part of 'Grab a Jab' weekend

The Newcastle Arena is one of several venues around the UK which will operate as walk-in vaccination centres where anyone over 18 can get jabbed.

People will be able to enter their postcode online to find their nearest walk-in site, and text messages will be sent to people living nearby who have not had their first dose.

Dr Brigid Joughlin is from the Throckley Primary Care Centre - she said getting vaccinated is essential to tackle the recent rise in cases.

Play video

Jab buses will also be out on the road, and visits to housebound people are also planned.

The move follows the watershed moment last Friday when every adult in the country became eligible for the jab.

1/3 people aged 18-24 vaccinated with first dose

Over 1 Mil. appointments booked last Friday and Saturday

NHS England’s lead for the NHS vaccination programme, Dr Emily Lawson said: “Now is the time to get your vaccination with all adults now eligible. We all know they are lifesaving and getting jabbed helps protect us all from coronavirus, with thousands of brilliant staff ready to you get you vaccinated at the rate supply allows.”