A boxing coach from Gateshead, who was praised for his bravery at the Westminster Bridge terror attack in 2019, opens up about his battle with Covid.

Tony Davis was training an Olympic boxing hopeful in Turkey in March, before contracting the virus.

The international boxing coach nearly died in hospital in Istanbul.

Tony Davis speaks to ITV Tyne Tees about his ordeal. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

He is now back home in Darlington, still recovering from coronavirus.

Play video

The 47-year-old is now training Bahrain's Danis Latypov.

In March, Tony tested positive for Covid, and within hours he had to be hospitalised in Istanbul, where staff spoke no English.

From his hospital bed in Turkey, Tony posted pictures revealing how the virus had taken its toll.

The army veteran says his life was only saved after he was transferred to intensive care in a private Turkish hospital.

Tony Davis was commended as "a national hero" for his intervention during the Westminster Bridge terror attack in 2017

Tony found himself in the national spotlight in 2017 when he went to the aid of PC Keith Palmer, who was fatally stabbed outside the Palace of Westminster.