Hartlepool prepares to celebrate with open top bus parade

The Hartlepool United team will celebrate their return to the Football League with an open-top bus tour in the town.

Pools fans can join the celebration, which begins at 5pm on Coronation Drive. However, due to Covid restrictions, the parade will not pass the club's grounds.

3,100 fans travelled from Hartlepool to Bristol last weekend to watch the big match, which saw the away side win 5-4 on penalties against Torquay.

The parade route is listed below:

(The club has warned spectators to note that all timings are approximate and subject to road/traffic conditions on the day.)

5.05pm: Enter Coronation Drive and travel towards Seaton Carew.

(Plenty of open spaces on both sides of Coronation Drive that provide good public viewing areas).

5.10pm: Travel along The Front (main commercial area of Seaton Carew).

Turn right into Elizabeth Way. Travel full length of Elizabeth Way.

5.15pm: Travel along Warrior Drive before re-joining Coronation Drive to head back towards town centre.

(Large grassed area near to pond in Warrior Drive offers good viewing area)

Turn right into the marina (over level crossing).

5.25pm: Maritime Avenue

(Open spaces suitable for spectating adjacent/opposite National Museum of the Royal Navy)

Travel along A179/A689 Marina Way to Tesco roundabout and take third exit.

5.35pm: Enter York Road.

5.40pm: Enter Victoria Road and pass Civic Centre. Join Raby Road (outside Mill House Leisure Centre) and travel north to Powlett roundabout.

5.50pm: Enter Winterbottom Avenue. At Brus roundabout take second exit and head for Headland.

6.00pm: Arrive at Headland.

Travel along Durham Road, Middlegate (Open space in Town Square opposite Borough Hall offers viewing point) and Northgate and head back towards town.

Turn right into West View Road. Go straight over Brus roundabout.

6.15pm: Arrive in A1049 West View Road (junction of King Oswy Drive)

(Significant amount of grassed open space in this area for spectators).

At A1049 West View Road/Easington Road roundabout take 2nd exit onto A179.

(Open space adjacent to Clavering play area offers viewing point.)

6.20pm: Arrive at Tall Ships roundabout and enter Merlin Way at Bishop Cuthbert.

After travelling travel full length of Merlin Way turn left onto Hart Road at roundabout (Throston Golf Course).

6.30pm: Pass Throston estate.

(Grassed areas bordering Throston Estate for spectators).

At Aldi roundabout take 2nd exit onto Dunston Road and then join Elwick Road.

6.35pm: Pass Ward Jackson Park (Elwick Road).

6.40pm: Turn right into Elwick Road and join Catcote Road. Travel full length of Catcote Road.

6.45pm: Pass Catcote Road/Macaulay Road junction.

(Large grassed area at this location for spectators)

6.50pm: Turn left into Truro Drive.