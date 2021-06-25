New exhibit at York Minster exploring 600-year-old stained glass window

A new exhibition exploring York Minster's medieval St Cuthbert Window opens at the cathedral later.

It includes the rare opportunity for people to see some of the stained glass panels close up, which have been removed as part of conversation work.

The St Cuthbert Window is one of the largest surviving narrative windows in Europe. It is thought to date from c.1440 and tells the story of the life and miracles of one of Northern England’s most significant saints. The work to the window is due to start in 2021, and will take around three years to complete. A fundraising campaign to support the work is due to launch in late 2020.

The York Glaziers Trust has also launched on online resource exploring the window.