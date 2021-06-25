Nissan furloughs hundreds of workers after being hit by Covid cases

Nissan has furloughed hundreds of workers from its UK plant after Covid cases and self-isolating staff meant it had to halt most late-shift production.

There were around positive 50 cases at its Sunderland site which employs 6,000 staff, all working across the plant in different areas rather than in a mass outbreak.

That meant hundreds more colleagues working near those who tested positive have had to self-isolate, causing staffing problems for the manufacturer.

It has ceased most late-shift work and transferred some of those staff on to day-time shifts to ensure it has enough personnel.

Many co-workers of those who are off sick or self-isolating have been furloughed if their section has not got enough staff to function.

When the first lockdown happened in March 2020 almost the entire site was furloughed for weeks while safe processes were set up.

A Nissan spokesman said: "Production in certain areas of the plant has been adjusted as we manage a number of staff being required to self-isolate following close contact with Covid-19."