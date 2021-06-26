Covid: Newcastle and Darlington among areas with the highest rate of infection
Newcastle and Darlington have some of the highest Covid infection rates in the country.
The latest government figures show that Newcastle's rate of infection rose from 169.4 cases (per 100,000 people) in the week up to 14 June, to 324.6 (per 100,000 people) in the week up to 21 June.
Meanwhile Darlington's rate jumped from 63.7 to 207.9.
The figures are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.
Top 5 local areas with the highest week-on-week rise in cases:
Newcastle upon Tyne (up from 169.4 to 324.6)
Warwick (39.0 to 193.4)
Darlington (63.7 to 207.9)
Knowsley (104.1 to 245.3)
Liverpool (159.4 to 275.9)
The infection rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.
Data for the most recent four days (June 22-25) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.
Only 11% of local areas recorded a drop in infection rates.
The spike in cases comes as efforts are ramped up to offer all over 18s a first coronavirus vaccine.
This weekend has been dubbed 'grab a jab' weekend as hundreds of walk-in vaccination centres open across the UK offering injections without the need for a booking.
Here is a breakdown of coronavirus cases in the ITV Tyne Tees region based on local area.
The figures have been calculated from Public Health England data published on June 25.
Newcastle upon Tyne:
983 new Covid cases in the week up to 21 June
A rise of 470 cases on the previous week
North Tyneside:
609 new Covid cases in the week up to 21 June
A rise of 211 cases on the previous week
County Durham:
1240 new Covid cases in the week up to 21 June
A rise of 554 cases on the previous week
Darlington:
222 new Covid cases in the week up to 21 June
A rise of 154 cases on the previous week
Gateshead:
383 new Covid cases in the week up to 21 June
A rise of 220 cases on the previous week
Sunderland:
514 new Covid cases in the week up to 21 June
A rise of 309 cases on the previous week
York:
358 new Covid cases in the week up to 21 June
A rise of 191 cases on the previous week
South Tyneside:
255 new Covid cases in the week up to 21 June
A rise of 122 cases on the previous week
Northumberland:
448 new Covid cases in the week up to 21 June
A rise of 30 cases on the previous week
Harrogate:
166 new Covid cases in the week up to 21 June
A rise of 64 cases on the previous week
Middlesbrough:
111 new Covid cases in the week up to 21 June
A rise of 32 cases on the previous week
Hartlepool:
72 new Covid cases in the week up to 21 June
A rise of 6 cases on the previous week
Redcar and Cleveland:
104 new Covid cases in the week up to 21 June
A rise of 46 cases on the previous week
Stockton-on-Tees:
147 new Covid cases in the week up to 21 June
A rise of 54 cases on the previous week