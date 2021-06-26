Newcastle and Darlington have some of the highest Covid infection rates in the country.

The latest government figures show that Newcastle's rate of infection rose from 169.4 cases (per 100,000 people) in the week up to 14 June, to 324.6 (per 100,000 people) in the week up to 21 June.

Meanwhile Darlington's rate jumped from 63.7 to 207.9.

The figures are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

Top 5 local areas with the highest week-on-week rise in cases:

Newcastle upon Tyne (up from 169.4 to 324.6)

Warwick (39.0 to 193.4)

Darlington (63.7 to 207.9)

Knowsley (104.1 to 245.3)

Liverpool (159.4 to 275.9)

The infection rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 22-25) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

87% Of the 315 local areas in England have seen a rise in covid infection rates

Only 11% of local areas recorded a drop in infection rates.

The spike in cases comes as efforts are ramped up to offer all over 18s a first coronavirus vaccine.

This weekend has been dubbed 'grab a jab' weekend as hundreds of walk-in vaccination centres open across the UK offering injections without the need for a booking.

Here is a breakdown of coronavirus cases in the ITV Tyne Tees region based on local area.

The figures have been calculated from Public Health England data published on June 25.

Newcastle upon Tyne:

983 new Covid cases in the week up to 21 June

A rise of 470 cases on the previous week

North Tyneside:

609 new Covid cases in the week up to 21 June

A rise of 211 cases on the previous week

County Durham:

1240 new Covid cases in the week up to 21 June

A rise of 554 cases on the previous week

Darlington:

222 new Covid cases in the week up to 21 June

A rise of 154 cases on the previous week

Gateshead:

383 new Covid cases in the week up to 21 June

A rise of 220 cases on the previous week

Sunderland:

514 new Covid cases in the week up to 21 June

A rise of 309 cases on the previous week

York:

358 new Covid cases in the week up to 21 June

A rise of 191 cases on the previous week

South Tyneside:

255 new Covid cases in the week up to 21 June

A rise of 122 cases on the previous week

Northumberland:

448 new Covid cases in the week up to 21 June

A rise of 30 cases on the previous week

Harrogate:

166 new Covid cases in the week up to 21 June

A rise of 64 cases on the previous week

Middlesbrough:

111 new Covid cases in the week up to 21 June

A rise of 32 cases on the previous week

Hartlepool:

72 new Covid cases in the week up to 21 June

A rise of 6 cases on the previous week

Redcar and Cleveland:

104 new Covid cases in the week up to 21 June

A rise of 46 cases on the previous week

Stockton-on-Tees: