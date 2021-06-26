Sunderland music festival called off after Covid uncertainty continues

A music festival in Sunderland has been cancelled for a second year running.

Lamplight Festival and Music in Mowbray have been postponed until 2022 as uncertainty surrounding Covid restrictions continues.

This year's event had been given the green light when the government initially announced that all Covid restrictions would be lifted on 21 June.

However, the final stage of the roadmap out of lockdown was delayed by four weeks after a rise in cases of the Delta Variant of the virus.

Councillor Linda Williams, Sunderland City Council's Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, said: "We know how disappointing this news will be, especially as both events were scheduled to take place after Step 4 of the Government's roadmap, but we believe it is vital that we put safety first."

Unfortunately, due to the lack of clarity around additional safety measures at large scale events, we are not in the position to move forward with planning for 2021. Councillor Linda Williams, Sunderland City Council

Deacon Blue

Kaiser Chiefs and Deacon Blue were set to headline the 2021 event in Mowbray Park in the city centre. Organisers say the headline acts have been confirmed to return to the stage next summer.

The event has now been postponed until August 2022

Tickets bought for the 2020 festival had rolled over to this event. Ticket holders have now been told their existing bookings will still be valid for the 2022 festival, however if they would rather get their money back they can apply for a refund.

Councillor Linda Williams, Sunderland City Council added: "The Lamplight Festival, which was due to take place in Mowbray Park on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 August, will now be held on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 August 2022, and we are thrilled to be able to confirm the return of Kaiser Chiefs and Deacon Blue, with other artist announcements to follow shortly. Music in Mowbray, which was due to be held at Mowbray Park on Thursday 12 August, will now take place on Friday 5 August 2022 with all artists confirmed to perform."All existing tickets purchased are valid for the new 2022 dates. We completely understand that some customers may not be able to make these new dates and would like a refund. Therefore, all customers will be emailed directly by either Ticketmaster or See tickets with instructions on what, if anything, they need to do next.