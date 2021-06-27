Play video

Video report by Helen Carnell

Thousands of racing pigeons are still missing a week after they set off on their return journey to the North East.

Around ten thousand left Peterborough last Saturday on what should have been a three hour flight.

It's mystified and upset owners who wonder if a change in atmospheric conditions are to blame.

Among those who has lost pigeons is Shaun Wellings from Gosforth.

It's just upsetting you spend a lot of time and money on them. When you think it's only 170 miles which usually takes them 3 hours and they can race up to 500 miles a day, it is just such big losses and nobody knows what has happened. Shaun Wellings

Credit: Tyne Tees

Three of his birds went missing last Saturday when 250 thousand birds were released in some 50 races across Britain. Just 10 percent returned

Many of the pigeons that did make their way home, returned with unexplained injuries such as gashes to their chests.

It's thought some lost their way, landing in Portugal and Spain, thousands of miles adrift.

It's thought that a solar storm above the clouds could be behind the mysterious series of events. Fanciers believe it could have disoriented the birds, causing them to lose their way.

Shaun hopes with the help of the general public, they will eventually return.