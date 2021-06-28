Man arrested after gun found in Teesside

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after a gun was found in a field in Teesside.

The area of land - near Birchington Avenue in Grangetown - has been taped off by officers.A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: "Police received a report of what was believed to be a firearm discharge on a field on Birchington Avenue around 12.35am this morning, Monday 28th June."Officers attended the scene to carry out a full area search and those searches are continuing in the area today."A firearm has been recovered from the scene and a 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence."

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or go online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.