Nearly half of people in the Northumbria Police force area feel unsafe at night, according to research.

Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness carried out the safety survey to help apply for Home Office funding to tackle violence against women and girls, in the wake of the death of Sarah Everard in London.

The survey, asked people of the North East, particularly women, to share their experiences and views about what makes them feel uncomfortable or even frightened when they are out and about, day or night.

Among feedback during the survey were concerns such as being 'too uncomfortable to catch the bus home but too worried to take the walk through the park.'

42% feel unsafe or very unsafe at night

62% feel unsafe or very unsafe in parks at night

41% feel unsafe or very unsafe on public transport at night

61% feel safe or very safe during the day across all environments

Findings of the survey show that across the region, in all environments, people feel much less safe when it gets dark.

At night time, 42% of those who responded said they felt ‘unsafe or very unsafe’, compared, reassuringly, to just 11% during the day.

The horrific experience of Sarah Everard has to be a moment for change and to make change happen we need to listen. Safety isn’t just about police – now is an opportunity to rethink public safety whether it’s practical solutions light CCTV and improved lighting or greater education around respect for women and behaviours that are just unacceptable. Kim McGuinness, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, added: “I’ll be sending these findings to Government with a very clear message that ministers must back these concerns with funds that allow us to do something about it. The findings aren’t all bad and yes, on the whole, we are still one of the safest regions, thankfully, but we’re clearly not safe enough."