Nearly half of people in the Northumbria Police force area feel unsafe at night, according to research.
Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness carried out the safety survey to help apply for Home Office funding to tackle violence against women and girls, in the wake of the death of Sarah Everard in London.
The survey, asked people of the North East, particularly women, to share their experiences and views about what makes them feel uncomfortable or even frightened when they are out and about, day or night.
Among feedback during the survey were concerns such as being 'too uncomfortable to catch the bus home but too worried to take the walk through the park.'
Findings of the survey show that across the region, in all environments, people feel much less safe when it gets dark.
At night time, 42% of those who responded said they felt ‘unsafe or very unsafe’, compared, reassuringly, to just 11% during the day.
Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, added: “I’ll be sending these findings to Government with a very clear message that ministers must back these concerns with funds that allow us to do something about it. The findings aren’t all bad and yes, on the whole, we are still one of the safest regions, thankfully, but we’re clearly not safe enough."