North East primary school takes top prize in national awards

A primary school in South Tyneside has taken top prize at a prestigious national awards.

St Aloysius Catholic Infant and Junior School on Hebburn has been named Primary School of the Year at the 2021 Times Educational Supplement (TES) Awards.

It was the only school in the North East to be shortlisted for the prize.

Kathryn Fenwick, acting head teacher, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be named TES Primary School of the Year 2021.

“To win such a prestigious national award is a fantastic achievement and shows how St Aloysius continues to be an incredible place to work and learn.

As the judges commented, our school is a place of joyful warmth, where anything certainly does feel possible! This is an award for the whole of Hebburn and we hope it will be celebrated by our entire community. Kathryn Fenwick

“Thank you to our wonderful pupils, staff and families who, even during the challenges of the past year, have continued to amaze me each day with their positivity, hard work and kindness.”

The school, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, was commended for its "exceptional learning and development provision".

Dame Alison Peacock, chief executive at The Chartered College of Teaching, who judged this year’s awards, said: “I’m impressed by the joyful warmth of St Aloysius Primary. It is clear that this is a school where anything feels possible and where the highest standards across an incredibly broad curriculum offer are achieved.

Great care goes into ensuring that the wider community is involved with the school in a wide variety of ways. Uplifting, purposeful and meaningful, it’s a great place to learn and play. Dame Alison Peacock

The work the school did to encourage learning with parents as well as its extra curricular activities and their link to the community were some of the areas praised by the judges.