Police are trying to identify the writer of a letter found in a Newcastle park.

The letter was found in a bush in Heaton Park, near Park View Dental Practice, just before 5.50 pm on Sunday 27 June.

Officers believe the letter was written recently and the writer mentions the death of their mother. The letter is signed 'Sharon'.

A search of the area is being carried out and officers are growing concerned for the writer's wellbeing. They are asking the public for help to identify 'Sharon'.