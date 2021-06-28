Sri Lankan cricketers suspended after alleged Durham social media posts
Three Sri Lanka players have been sent home ahead of tomorrow's one-day international at Durham's Riverside Ground for breaching their team's bio-secure protocols.Vice-captain Kusal Mendis, opener Danushka Gunathilaka and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella have all been suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket after images, shared on social media, appeared to show the trio out and about in Durham city centre.Sri Lanka meet England in Chester-le-Street in the first of three one-day internationals on Tuesday.Sri Lanka Cricket said:
Protocols are in place for the matches to prevent the spread of Covid-19.