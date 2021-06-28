Sri Lankan cricketers suspended after alleged Durham social media posts

Three Sri Lanka players have been sent home ahead of tomorrow's one-day international at Durham's Riverside Ground for breaching their team's bio-secure protocols.Vice-captain Kusal Mendis, opener Danushka Gunathilaka and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella have all been suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket after images, shared on social media, appeared to show the trio out and about in Durham city centre.Sri Lanka meet England in Chester-le-Street in the first of three one-day internationals on Tuesday.Sri Lanka Cricket said:

This decision was taken following a preliminary inquiry conducted over a video posted on social media in which the said three players can be seen outside their designated hotel. The three players will be suspended, from all forms of cricket, until the completion of the inquiry. Sri Lanka Cricket

Protocols are in place for the matches to prevent the spread of Covid-19.