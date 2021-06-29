Inside A&E: the renewed pressures facing frontline staff

By Helen Ford, Health Correspondent

Step into one of the North East's biggest emergency departments and you are met by a series of individual booths, each separated by screens. This is a purpose built, Covid-19 secure waiting area. It is due to open in the coming days and is visible proof that the pandemic is far from over in our hospitals.

While, in the earlier stages of the crisis, people largely stayed away from A&E, they are now returning in numbers. Here at the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington, it has added to the continuing pressures brought about by Covid.

Staff tell me that over the past six weeks, this emergency department has seen an increase of almost a third in the number of people they would expect to see each day. They say it is largely due to patients walking in for treatment, rather than those brought in by ambulance.

There would appear to be no single reason for the rise, but instead, a potential combination of factors. People may be coming to A&E because of pressures elsewhere in the NHS or now be less anxious about attending hospital. Others may have put off seeking medical attention earlier in the pandemic.

A major concern for the NHS is that some of those attending should instead be finding help elsewhere - such as an urgent care centre or GP practice - to keep A&E available for the most serious and life threatening conditions.

In an emergency department what we want to do is treat patients with urgent problems as fast as we can and provide time dependent treatment for those who need it. If we are distracted by patients who are arriving who don't need urgent care, it can put pressure on our ability to deliver that. Dr Jo Hughes, emergency medicine consultant

That principle means that while all patients arriving at the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care hospital are clinically assessed, those with minor conditions - such as a sprained ankle - may be asked to go elsewhere for their treatment.

The NHS has appealed to the public to use the right service when in need of treatment Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

On top of Covid and rising patient numbers, I am told that staff are facing another issue. Matron Rachel Heeley says that over the past six months, there has been a gradual rise in aggressive and violent behaviour towards her colleagues.This, she says, has an impact on morale, on confidence and wellbeing; even making some frightened to come to work. She has a message to anyone arriving at the emergency department:

We are all impacted by COVID, our staff have been impacted. We've had staff who've shielded, we've had staff whose family are affected by COVID as well and I think it's just a really really powerful message for me to send is - if you find yourself here, please wait with kindness. We are doing our best for you and for your loved ones. Rachel Heeley, emergency department matron

Staff here know that pressures, delays and COVID restrictions can leave patients and their families frustrated. Their plea is for understanding - and for people to use NHS services wisely, for the good of everyone.