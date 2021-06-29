Inside A&E: the renewed pressures facing frontline staff
By Helen Ford, Health Correspondent
Step into one of the North East's biggest emergency departments and you are met by a series of individual booths, each separated by screens. This is a purpose built, Covid-19 secure waiting area. It is due to open in the coming days and is visible proof that the pandemic is far from over in our hospitals.
While, in the earlier stages of the crisis, people largely stayed away from A&E, they are now returning in numbers. Here at the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington, it has added to the continuing pressures brought about by Covid.
Staff tell me that over the past six weeks, this emergency department has seen an increase of almost a third in the number of people they would expect to see each day. They say it is largely due to patients walking in for treatment, rather than those brought in by ambulance.
There would appear to be no single reason for the rise, but instead, a potential combination of factors. People may be coming to A&E because of pressures elsewhere in the NHS or now be less anxious about attending hospital. Others may have put off seeking medical attention earlier in the pandemic.
A major concern for the NHS is that some of those attending should instead be finding help elsewhere - such as an urgent care centre or GP practice - to keep A&E available for the most serious and life threatening conditions.
That principle means that while all patients arriving at the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care hospital are clinically assessed, those with minor conditions - such as a sprained ankle - may be asked to go elsewhere for their treatment.
On top of Covid and rising patient numbers, I am told that staff are facing another issue. Matron Rachel Heeley says that over the past six months, there has been a gradual rise in aggressive and violent behaviour towards her colleagues.This, she says, has an impact on morale, on confidence and wellbeing; even making some frightened to come to work. She has a message to anyone arriving at the emergency department:
Staff here know that pressures, delays and COVID restrictions can leave patients and their families frustrated. Their plea is for understanding - and for people to use NHS services wisely, for the good of everyone.