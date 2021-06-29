The long awaited seventh series of ITV2's smash dating show, Love Island, launched yesterday (28 June) but some viewers were left confused by our North East representative.

23-year-old Brad McClelland from Amble in Northumberland entered the villa in Majorca as part of the original 10 islanders.

His wonderful North Eastern accent though left some viewers muddled:

In response, former Love Islander Amber Gill from Gateshead made a "cheat sheet" for those struggling to understand every day Geordie-isms.

Amber won the third series of the dating show in 2017 - alongside Irish rugby player Greg O'Shea.

One of her followers went on to ask what "bonny lass" means - to which she clarified it means "good looking girl". Many others tweeted their gratification for Amber's Geordie translations.

There are weeks to go yet, and hopefully Brad can stick it out and do us proud. Here are some more words and phrases that might crop up in episodes to come:

Canny - Good/nice/cute/lovely (you get the gist...)

Howay/Haway/Oway - Different spellings depending on Tyneside/Wearside/Teesside but all mean "come on"

Gan yem - To go home

Scran - Food

Gadgie - Man

Radgie - In a mood/moody

Haddaway - You're joking?!

Pure belta - Brilliant/excellent etc.

Hinny - Term of endearment like "honey" or "love"

Hoy - Chuck or throw

Series seven was due to start last summer, after the first winter edition aired in January 2020, from South Africa. In May 2020 though, ITV postponed the summer series of Love Island amid the coronavirus pandemic.