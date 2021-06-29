Newcastle learning disability band write special song to thank the NHS
A Newcastle learning disability band have released a special music video to thank the NHS and frontline workers for their commitment and help during the pandemic.
The Twist put together the video together virtually and used their own experiences of lockdown and being in isolation to compose the song.
The Twist - made up of seven musicians all with learning disabilities - got in touch with ITV Tyne Tees after they released a music video that pays tribute to the NHS and frontline workers.The Twisting Ducks Theatre Company produces theatre, music and film made by people with learning disabilities and autism and have continued to meet to support each other via Zoom.
You can watch the video here: