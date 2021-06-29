RNLI lifeboat honours 97-year-old South Shields woman

Play video

Video report by Lauren Hall

A 97-year-old woman from South Shields has been honoured with her name printed on the side of an RNLI lifeboat.

Christina Berry was a big supporter of the charity, often raising money for the South Shields Lifeboat with her friend Joan. When the RNLI Launch a Memory appeal started, her family honoured her by donating to the charity and getting her name placed on their Shannon Class boat - the service's most advanced vessel.

The tribute for Christina on the Launch a Memory site says: "Especially for you mummy, you loved anything to do with the RNLI and would always purchase a little something from an RNLI stand or shop you were passing. But mostly, the South Shields Lifeboat, in which you assisted your dear friend Joan with fundraising. Miss you."

Play video

Julia Westlake, Christina's daughter

The charity appeal now features over 10,000 names situated within the big white numbers on the lifeboat's bow.

The RNLI is run mostly by volunteers and relies heavily on donations to keep the life-saving service going.

£2.2m the cost of one Shannon Class lifeboat

£1,527 the annual cost of training one crew member

