World-first trial planned for A1 to 'make roads smoother'

The A1 has been chosen to be included in a world-first trial of a new material, hoped to prolong the life and durability of roads.

Graphene, which is one atom thick and "stronger than steel", will be added to the carriageway in August.

If successful, Highways England trials using this high-tech product could see the operational life of key road features extended by a number of years, by "reducing the frequency of roadworks and making journeys for road users smoother and more reliable".

What is graphene?

Graphene is the name for a single sheet of carbon atoms, arranged in a honeycomb pattern. It is the building block of graphite — pencil lead — and is an incredibly strong, conductive and flexible material. It can be used in a wide range of applications, from aerospace engineering to digital electronics and biomedicine.

Graeme Watt, Asset Needs Manager for Highways England in Yorkshire and the North East, said:

“This is an exciting time for Highways England. We are constantly striving to improve the journeys of our customers and graphene has real potential to do that.

“Its benefits are industry-changing. It’s stronger than steel and adding it to other materials can turn them into super materials. From what we’ve seen so far, it could make some of our assets last significantly longer and be used in maintenance to prevent the failure of existing assets.