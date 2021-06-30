Aiden McGeady will return to the Stadium of Light for the 2021-22 season after signing a new one-year deal at Sunderland AFC.

The 35-year-old winger, who returned to training on Wednesday (30 June), joined the club in 2017 and has made over 130 appearances in red and white, scoring a total of 33 goals.

After spending time on loan with Charlton Athletic in 2020, Lee Johnson recalled McGeady to the first-team squad immediately after his appointment and the Republic of Ireland international dazzled throughout the remainder of the campaign.

In just 31 Sky Bet League One appearances, the wide-man registered a league-high 16 assists and scored four goals, whilst also setting up Lynden Gooch’s Papa John’s Trophy Final winner at Wembley Stadium in March.

Upon rejoining the Black Cats, McGeady said his focus is to play and perform for Sunderland for as long as he can.

I’m pleased to have signed a new contract at the club and I’m looking forward to the new season. I’m happy at Sunderland and since returning to the team under Lee Johnson, I feel that my performances have shown that. We all know what the ambition is for next season and I’ve made no secret of the fact that I want to be part of the team that goes back up. Aiden McGeady

Lee Johnson adds, “We are delighted to welcome Aiden back to the club. I have a strong relationship with him on a football level and I think he’s produced since we’ve come in. A player of his age has to produce and that’s why he’s here – to make other players better. I’ve not only been impressed by his output in terms of assists, but his buy-in to the philosophy and club identity.”