Cleveland Police 'urgently' looking for missing man last seen in Billingham

Cleveland Police are urgently looking for a 32-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday night (29 June) in Billingham.

Jamie Sanderson was seen running in the direction of Low Grange Avenue on Lewes Way at 10.30pm.

Officers are concerned for his wellbeing.

Jamie is 5’9” tall. He is described as having slim build with dark, medium length hair, and a beard. He was wearing a black hoodie, a t-shirt and dark tracksuit bottoms with black trainers.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Cleveland Police.