County Durham to launch county-wide bid for City of Culture 2025

Video report by Rachel Bullock

The county of Durham is hoping to enter a bid to become the County of Culture 2025. It would be part of the City of Culture process, but with no rules stating applicants must be cities, representatives in the county are hoping a bid could be signed off.

It is hoped bagging an accolade like the County of Culture would attract hundreds of millions of pounds in investment, jobs and visitors.

I think it's a huge opportunity to sell County Durham to the world. If you look at Hull, who were previously Capital of Culture, I think they had a 10% rise in tourism, nearly £38m investment into the area, and I think there are so many jewels in the crown of this county that it would be a lost opportunity not to share what is so fantastic about Durham county. Tony Harrington, Chair of Durham Culture

The bid will focus on the likes of Beamish museum celebrating the industrial past of the area, beauty spots like Raby Castle, historic Bowes Museum and the wonderful nature of High Force. The outdoor spectacle Kynren will also be featured, along with highlighting our railway heritage with Locomotion Number 1.

At the heart of the bid will be the iconic Durham Cathedral in Durham city centre.

You would expect me to be biased about it, I love this place. I do believe it's a great jewel in the North East of England. We all know that Durham city and County Durham is the centre of the world. It's the world's greatest county. This bid is really an opportunity to open the county out to the rest of the country and in fact further afield, so a real point of celebration if we can pull it off. The Very Reverend Andrew Tremlett, Dean of Durham

The application would need approval by the Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden. The region's MPs are pushing for him to give it the go ahead.

Let's have this conversation with the Secretary of State for Culture, I think if we get that then we're into a bidding process. It will only be one of six, even if we get through to the next stage so there's a long way to go but if we don't try then we won't get anything. Shy bairns get nowt. Richard Holden MP, North West Durham, Conservative

A meeting will be held to consider the proposal next week.