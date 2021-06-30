North Yorkshire man with sudden sight loss trekking the length of the country
A North Yorkshire man who suffered sudden sight loss is trekking from John O'Groats to Land's End to raise money for the RNIB.
Ricard Simpson - originally from Harrogate - was diagnosed as Severely Sight Impaired (SSI) two years ago. He described the diagnosis as a "bit of a shock".
He said coming to terms with his diagnosis has been a "very traumatic and lonely period. "
However with the right support he is still working and living an independent life with 20 per cent of his vision still functioning.
He wants to take on this challenge - which he started last month to make sure that support and help is there for others.
Richard is encouraging anyone who sees him on his journey to give him a shout in support.
You can follow his journey online on Facebook and Instagram - just search for Richard’s Big Blind JOGL
He sent ITV Tyne Tees this video as he entered the North East (30th June 2021)
Good Luck Richard!