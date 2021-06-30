North Yorkshire man with sudden sight loss trekking the length of the country

A North Yorkshire man who suffered sudden sight loss is trekking from John O'Groats to Land's End to raise money for the RNIB.

Ricard Simpson - originally from Harrogate - was diagnosed as Severely Sight Impaired (SSI) two years ago. He described the diagnosis as a "bit of a shock".

2 million The number of people living with sigh loss in the UK

He said coming to terms with his diagnosis has been a "very traumatic and lonely period. "

However with the right support he is still working and living an independent life with 20 per cent of his vision still functioning.

He wants to take on this challenge - which he started last month to make sure that support and help is there for others.

Over the last two years, some wonderful people have helped me come to terms with my disability. Inspirational people from the blind community have included mountaineers, marathon runners, writers, singers, artists, comedians and tech geeks. The magnificent achievements of these people gives us all hope. Richard Simpson

Richard has been enjoying his time in the Scottish Borders on his way to Land's End Credit: actorrichardsimpson/ Instagram

Richard is encouraging anyone who sees him on his journey to give him a shout in support.

You can follow his journey online on Facebook and Instagram - just search for Richard’s Big Blind JOGL

He sent ITV Tyne Tees this video as he entered the North East (30th June 2021)

Good Luck Richard!

For more support you can access the NHS and the RNIB