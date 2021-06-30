Police are appealing for information and for two members of the public to come forward following a suspicious incident in the Coatham Marsh lake area of Redcar and officers are trying to establish the circumstances around the incident.

It happened on Monday 28 June between 4:15pm and 4:40pm when a man approached a 12-year-old girl who was riding a bike (and also accompanied with her friend of similar age on a bike).

It is reported that the man attempted to grab hold of the girl and then reportedly chased her and her friend and they both managed to get away on their bikes.

Following the incident the girls spoke with two women to explain what had happened. They are described as being in their 50s and were walking a small to medium seize beige coloured dog. Officers are appealing for the women to please come forward as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

The man responsible is described as a white male in his 30s, around 5 ft 6” to 5 ft 8” tall, ‘not slim or fat’ with light to medium brown hair which was short on the bottom and long on the top. He was wearing blue Adidas bottoms with stripes down the sides and a dark coloured hoody/ zip up style top and he was carrying a white plastic bag with yellow pull cords.

Officers believe this is an isolated incident and would like to reassure the public that they are conducting a number of enquiries, including officers patrolling the area on foot in a bid to trace the man responsible.

If you see officers in the area and have any concerns or information please approach them and they will be able to assist.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows or the man responsible is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 106295.