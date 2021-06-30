South Shields Casey Traill makes history after US ice hockey league draft

A woman from South Shields has created history by becoming the first UK player to be drafted to the National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL).

Casey Traill will play in one of the two top women’s professional league in North America after being drafted in the fifth round by the Buffalo Beauts.

Casey says she hopes to inspire other British players to achieve their goals. Credit: Ice Hockey UK

South Shields-born Traill started her career in the UK playing for Newcastle, Whitley, Billingham and Kingston – and moved abroad in 2015 to join the Ontario Hockey Academy.From 2017, she combined studying and playing by icing for Castleton University in the NCAA league in North America where she played nearly 100 games over four years, before graduating this summer.

Traill made 19 appearances for GB Under-18 Women as a junior and is now an established international, winning 18 caps so far for Great Britain Women since making her debut in 2016.

Having the opportunity to be drafted to any team in the NWHL is an absolute honour. It has definitely been a long journey for me, but I could not be more proud to represent British hockey on such a big platform. Casey Traill

Casey says she hopes to inspire other British players to achieve their goals.

“I am extremely grateful to Buffalo for taking a chance on me and hope that I can deliver for them both on and off the ice in the future.

“I wouldn’t be in the position that I am today without the love and continued support from my family, friends and coaches and I look forward to hopefully continuing to make them proud.

“My goal is to inspire other British players to continue to play and push boundaries, even when they think nobody is looking our way because you never know when or how your chance will come.

“I may be the first British woman drafted but I know for a fact that I won’t be the last. I’m excited to see what the future has in store, not only me, but for the other British players following as well.”