Video report by Kris Jepson

Today (1 July), Newcastle International Airport has welcomed Lufthansa back to the region as the airline begins operating a brand new route to Frankfurt in Germany.

It will operate flights twice a week between Newcastle and the European Financial District throughout July, before increasing to daily from August.

The airport says launching the route is an important step in the rebuilding of global connectivity from the North East, now linking the region to Lufthansa's largest global hub. From there, passengers can access cities throughout Europe, The Middle East, the Americas, Africa and Asia Pacific.

The return of Lufthansa to the Airport marks another major milestone in our recovery and is fantastic news for us and the region. Connectivity is vital for the region's future and as demand for international travel grows our passengers from the North East will be able to seamlessly connect to destinations across the globe thanks to Lufthansa's wider network via Frankfurt. Richard Knight, Chief Operating Officer at Newcastle International Airport

Marco Willa, General Manager Sales UK Lufthansa Group, says, "The resumption of our Lufthansa service at Newcastle Airport starts with a premiere, as we connect Newcastle now with Frankfurt - our biggest hub.

"It offers all our connections within the same terminal for an easy and reliable transfer. We are also contributing to the tourism in North East England."

It might be good news for tourists wanting to grab a mulled wine at the Christmas markets or go for a wander in the Black Forest, but with Frankfurt being the European Financial District, the launch of this link from the North East to the industry in Europe is also expected to be handy for local businesses.