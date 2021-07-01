Auf wiedersehen, pet! New Germany route takes off from Newcastle International Airport
Video report by Kris Jepson
Today (1 July), Newcastle International Airport has welcomed Lufthansa back to the region as the airline begins operating a brand new route to Frankfurt in Germany.
It will operate flights twice a week between Newcastle and the European Financial District throughout July, before increasing to daily from August.
The airport says launching the route is an important step in the rebuilding of global connectivity from the North East, now linking the region to Lufthansa's largest global hub. From there, passengers can access cities throughout Europe, The Middle East, the Americas, Africa and Asia Pacific.
Marco Willa, General Manager Sales UK Lufthansa Group, says, "The resumption of our Lufthansa service at Newcastle Airport starts with a premiere, as we connect Newcastle now with Frankfurt - our biggest hub.
"It offers all our connections within the same terminal for an easy and reliable transfer. We are also contributing to the tourism in North East England."
It might be good news for tourists wanting to grab a mulled wine at the Christmas markets or go for a wander in the Black Forest, but with Frankfurt being the European Financial District, the launch of this link from the North East to the industry in Europe is also expected to be handy for local businesses.