Man reportedly hit by car then seriously assaulted "with weapons" in Billingham

Police are appealing for information after a man was hit by a car and seriously assaulted in the area of wasteland to the rear of Bede Sixth Form College (Marsh House Avenue) in Billingham.

The incident happened at 9:10pm last nigh (30 June) when it was reported that a male aged in his 30s was hit by a dark/grey coloured BMW X5. Five to six males then reportedly exited the vehicle and assaulted the victim with weapons.

As a result of the incident the victim has suffered a fractured leg and wounds to his head and body which are not believed to be life threatening. He is receiving treatment in hospital.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 107798.