Thousands of jobs for region as Nissan announces £1 bn 'gigafactory'

Nissan has announced it is to build a new electric model and 7.5 GW battery plant which will create over 1,500 jobs in Sunderland.

Building on the company's 35 years of manufacturing in the city, the projects announced today (1 July) are set to give a boost to the automotive industry. They represent 6,200 jobs at Nissan and its UK suppliers, including more than 900 new Nissan jobs and 750 new Envision AESC jobs at its new smart, low-carbon battery plant.

A new hub for Nissan

The car giant will build a flagship £1 billion electric vehicle hub - Nissan EV36Zero - which will will supercharge the company’s drive to carbon neutrality and build on efforts to create zero-emission motoring. The technology will allow production to increase and provide batteries to power up to 100,000 Nissan electric vehicles a year. Longer-term, the project modernises and expands Nissan’s electric vehicle production capability in the UK.

How the Gigafactory is set to look. Credit: Nissan

Unveiling the Nissan EV36Zero at the Sunderland plant today (1 July), Nissan's chief operating officer, Ashwani Gupta, said: "This is a £1 billion birthday present for all of my colleagues here."

The major expansion in battery production will create more than 1,500 jobs in the North East. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Sharon Hodgson, the MP for Washington and Sunderland West, says she has been working with the company and is "thrilled" with the announcement.

The Sunderland plant is the jewel in the crown not only for Nissan but for our region’s economy, with local jobs and a local supply chain we in the North East benefit most. This announcement is also testament to Sunderland City Council’s dedication to becoming a city of the future, providing green energy, green jobs and green investment. Sharon Hodgson MP, Member of Parliament for Washington and Sunderland West

Nissan's Sunderland plant. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland has also welcomed the news.

For everyone who lives, works or studies in the city, this is tremendous news. As with so much else in recent times, it demonstrates that Sunderland can combine great ambition with an ability to deliver major projects for the good of all. Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland

UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “This fantastic investment by Nissan and Envision AESC represents a solemn commitment to the people of Sunderland, bringing further high-skilled jobs and turbocharging our plans to level up the North East. This is a huge step forward in our ambition to put the UK at the front of the global electric vehicle race, and further proof, if any was needed, that the UK remains one of the most competitive locations in the world for automotive manufacturing.

“I am extremely proud that Nissan has not only reaffirmed its belief in Britain, but is doubling down on its long-standing commitment to our country. The cars made in this plant, using batteries made just down the road at the UK’s first at scale gigafactory, will have a huge role to play as we transition away from petrol and diesel cars and kick-start a domestic electric vehicle manufacturing base.”

The car making giant's existing battery factory in Sunderland making batteries that power the Nissan Leaf model.. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The new site is expected to open in the next few years, with investment from the Government.

New Nissan model: The Ariya

As part of the £1 billion announcement, Nissan will invest up to £423 million to produce a new-generation all-electric vehicle in the UK.

Designed for global markets, UK production will be exported to the European markets traditionally served by Nissan’s Sunderland plant.

Production in Sunderland will create 909 new jobs at the plant, and more than 4,500 in the UK supply chain. The project takes the total capital investment by Nissan into the plant past £5 billion.

More details about the new vehicle, including pricing and technology, will be released closer to the car's sales launch.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Nissan’s announcement to build its new-generation all-electric vehicle in Sunderland, alongside a new gigafactory from Envision-AESC, is a major vote of confidence in the UK and our highly-skilled workers in the North East.

“Building on over 30 years of history in the area, this is a pivotal moment in our electric vehicle revolution and securing its future for decades to come.

“Commitments like these exemplify our ability to create hundreds of green jobs and boost British industry, whilst also allowing people to travel in an affordable and sustainable way so we can eliminate our contributions to climate change.”

Zero Emission Manufacturing

Bringing this plan together, Sunderland City Council is leading a project that aims to deliver a 100% renewable electricity 'Microgrid' that will save 55,000 tonnes of carbon annually.

With the ability to incorporate the existing Nissan wind and solar farms, initial plans suggest there could be as many as ten solar farms created, with an anticipated 132MW generation, and with a direct connection to renewable energy from the UK grid for 'firm' supply to Nissan and automotive companies located on the adjacent International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP).

A first-of-its-kind, this project is estimated to be an £80 million investment and also includes plans for a 1MW battery storage system using second-life Nissan/Envision AESC batteries, which will also allow for excess energy generated during daylight hours to be captured and used at another time, helping to balance demand on the grid.

Sunderland City Council leader, Councillor Graeme Miller, said: "Sunderland is an ambitious city, and today's announcement is game-changing one for us, for the region and for UK Plc, and the culmination of many months of partnership working with Nissan, Envision and UK Government to ensure that we landed this transformational project.

"We're proud to be acting as a key enabler, working to secure an £80m infrastructure project that could be the first of its kind in the UK, bringing together energy generation, consumption and storage through a dedicated microgrid.

"We have a commitment to making Sunderland as a city carbon neutral by 2040 and electrification is a key part of that vision. Today's announcement places Sunderland at the centre of electric vehicle production in Europe. It vindicates the unwavering belief this council has in the city's ability to drive the electric revolution, working in partnership with the private sector and Government to bring nationally significant projects to fruition, creating jobs and prosperity for our people and businesses, and delivering cleaner, greener cars in the process."

Nissan opened its Sunderland factory in 1986 and it employs 7,000 people. The car maker's UK arm is the country's largest automobile manufacturer.