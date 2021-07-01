Newcastle United have called on the Premier League to make their ongoing arbitration process public, saying the issues raised are in the public interest.

The Magpies and owner Mike Ashley are in dispute with Premier League over the proposed takeover of the club by the Saudi Arabian PIF which collapsed last year.

In a statement tonight, Newcastle United said the club has nothing to hide and urged the Premier League to agree to their request.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) were hoping to be 80% stakeholders in the in the consortium looking to buy the club, but the takeover collapsed last July. The PIF Chair, the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman blamed the EPL.

The Premier League have declined to comment.