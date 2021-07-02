Keeper leaves Manchester United for two-year deal at Sunderland
Sunderland AFC say they are delighted to announce the signing of Jacob Carney on a two-year deal, with a club option of a further year.
After leaving Manchester United following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, the keeper moves to Wearside and initially joins up with the Lee Butler and the first-team goalkeepers.
Carney signed his first professional contract at Old Trafford in May 2020 after progressing through United’s academy set-up, whilst spending the latter half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Portadown in Northern Ireland.
Kristjaan Speakman says, “Jacob has high potential and he also has a lot of physical development ahead of him. He is a technically-gifted goalkeeper and we believe that with the right development programme across our football operation, including exposure to the first-team environment, he has the potential to have really successful career at Sunderland AFC.”