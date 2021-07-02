Keeper leaves Manchester United for two-year deal at Sunderland

Sunderland AFC say they are delighted to announce the signing of Jacob Carney on a two-year deal, with a club option of a further year.

After leaving Manchester United following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, the keeper moves to Wearside and initially joins up with the Lee Butler and the first-team goalkeepers.

Carney signed his first professional contract at Old Trafford in May 2020 after progressing through United’s academy set-up, whilst spending the latter half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Portadown in Northern Ireland.

Credit: Sunderland AFC

I’ve heard really good things about Lee Johnson, Lee Butler and Mark Prudhoe, but I’m also looking forward to working with Lee Burge and Anthony Patterson. I’m buzzing to be at such a massive club and to have the deal over the line – I’m really looking forward to it. Jacob Carney

Kristjaan Speakman says, “Jacob has high potential and he also has a lot of physical development ahead of him. He is a technically-gifted goalkeeper and we believe that with the right development programme across our football operation, including exposure to the first-team environment, he has the potential to have really successful career at Sunderland AFC.”