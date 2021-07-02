Play video

Video report by Julia Breen

With the announcement of Nissan's £1bn 'gigafactory' and production of their new all-eletric model in Washington came the news that around 1,600 jobs would be created by the company locally.

But, the impact will be felt even further, with an expected 6,200 jobs to be created within the supply chain nationally.

Some of those businesses involved in the supply chain and dependent on work from Nissan already are based here in the North East.

Paragon Rapid Technologies is a 3D printing business based on the Teesside International Airport site.

The company is investing in new technology and will be supplying Nissan. Already, the Japanese car manufacturer makes up 20% of Paragon's business.

Over the last 18 months we had concerns like a lot of people in the UK and Europe: have we got a viable company? Have we had our legs cut off? Last April we were all fearing the worst. The news about Nissan is massive. There's obviously big bits of the jigsaw like Nissan, the freeport, and there'll be what was the huge SSI site, all big parts of the jigsaw for the UK and the region. Phill Adamson, Managing director at Paragon

Paragon's automotive expert, Mark Rimmer, says, "We're so well set up to support the electric vehicle trend that's happening in the UK, very rapid development projects happening all around us. We've got 3D print technology which really means the engineers and project teams and print the parts quickly."

The confirmation of the expansion into this new 'gigafactory' isn't just about the 1600 jobs created now. Some think this "electric revolution" could spark long term changes for the economy in the North East.