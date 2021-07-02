We've all got used to washing our hands more regularly, social distancing and wearing face coverings over the past 18 months.

Now, a North East health trust wants to keep these safety measures in place to try and curb cases of other infections such as winter flu and Norovirus, as well as covid-19.

Northumbria Healthcare has announced that their Hospitals across Northumberland and North Tyneside will continue with the current pandemic safety measures for the foreseeable future to help protect everyone.

The trust says safety measures introduced nationally have helped to not only protect their staff, patients and visitors, but also enabled them to continue providing many of the non-urgent services that would otherwise have been postponed.

All staff, visitors and outpatients at the Trust’s 10 hospitals are currently required to wearface masks, social distance and wash their hands before entering the site.

While the government roadmap eventually plans to remove measures like this from everyday life, the hospital trust says it’s vital that the public can be confident about accessing or visiting local healthcare services safely.

The trust is planning to keep the measures in place as the NHS heads into another winter facing increasing demand and pressure on services.

Under the plans, people coming to the hospital will continue to;

Wear masks

Social distance

Pre-book visitor slots

Wash hands at outdoor sinks on arrival

Northumbria Healthcare says these simple measures have really helped keep people safe and stop the spread of Covid19, so it’s hoped that continuing with these measures will also prevent people spreading flu, norovirus and other variants during the rest of the year.

Sir James Mackey, chief executive said: “We keep these sorts of issues under constantreview but it’s clear that the infection prevention control measures at hospital sites willcontinue to be vital in protecting everyone into the future."

As we head into another very busy period our main concern is keeping everyone as safe as possible, particularly as we look after some of the most vulnerable people in society at a time when they are often very ill. Sir James Mackey, Chief Executive Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

He added: “Simple things like increased hand washing and wearing masks will play an important part in making hospitals as safe as possible but also enabling us to continue providing all the treatment and operations that we need to in order to reduce the backlog that has built up during the pandemic.”

A rigorous approach to infection prevention measures at Northumbria along with increasedday case surgery and making the best use of facilities has helped keep waiting lists andtimes as short as possible during the past year.

14,500 Procedures or operations were carried out during the pandemic by Northumbria Healthcare

Sir James added: “To help keep things moving we’ve really focused on day case surgeryand we’re probably doing around 3 times as many of these short, low length of stayoperations as other areas.

We have been able to do a large proportion of our elective activity compared to last year while urgent cancer operations, trauma surgery and orthopaedic surgery have never stopped. Sir James Mackey, Chief Executive Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

“To help get even more patients through the system we’re now looking to expand ouroperating theatre footprint even further, using new equipment, increasing staffing bydeveloping new apprenticeships, introducing new training posts and investing millions ofpounds in new facilities.”