Warning: this article may contain upsetting images.

People visiting Berwick Pier in Northumberland have been warned not to approach a dead whale that has washed up on the beach.Berwick Coastguard issued a warning on Thursday (1 July) to locals and visitors to the town, after the animal was found on the shore nearby.

The area has been cordoned off while Northumberland County Council arrange for the whale to be removed from the beach. Credit: Gerry Foley

Northumberland County Council is now making arrangements to remove and dispose of the body, which poses a "significant health risk".A spokesperson for the coastguard rescue team said:

"Just after 10am this morning (1 July), we were paged to reports of a dead whale on the beach to the north of Berwick Pier. Eyemouth Coastguard were also tasked to this incident."Team members attended the scene where a 9m whale carcass had washed up on the beach. It appeared to have been dead for some time."Measurements and photographs were taken and the information passed on to the Receiver of Wreck for further assessment."

The coastguard is urging people not to approach the whale due to the health risk and potential risk of serious injury. Credit: Gerry Foley