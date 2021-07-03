Secondary schools in parts of Teesside have been asked to reintroduce the use face coverings because of rising rates of Covid-19 infections.

The increase in cases has led to major disruption for pupils, teacher and parents with large numbers of students having to self-isolate.

This call has come South Tees Joint Director of Public Health Mark Adams, who made it in a joint statement issued by the local authorities in both Middlesbrough and Redcar and Cleveland.

As of yesterday, the infection rate in Middlesbrough was 294 per 100,000 of population and in Redcar and Cleveland's rate it is 358.

Mr Adams said: "Nationally we're being told we must learn to live with Covid, but that's not the same as ignoring the problem. The Delta variant is spreading quickly in our communities.

"As a result we're seeing lots of disruption in our schools as positive cases increase among younger age groups. It's important to stress that what happens in the community has a direct impact on schools. The spike in school cases is reflective of our community rates.

School is absolutely the best place for young people to be, but it's right that we act now to advise that face coverings should again be worn in all communal areas and classrooms where applicable and also push the messages on regular, free testing and isolation. Mark Adams, South Tees Joint Director of Public Health

In May the Government said that mask wearing was no longer advised in classrooms or communal areas of secondary schools.

Pupils who are told to self-isolating are accessing online learning, with bubbles sent home to help prevent the spread of infection.

Mr Adams said the advice to reintroduce face coverings is a precautionary measure to help protect children and staff and keep as many students in school as possible.

He has also stressed the importance of regular lateral flow testing and strictly following isolation requests.

He added: "Schools are doing a brilliant job in responding to the challenges of Covid and I'd urge all families to help the staff by taking part in regular testing and ensuring their children properly isolate when asked."

Parents entering the grounds of primary schools have also been encouraged to wear face coverings as a precaution.

Advice is for children to take a PCR test at the end of their isolation period, which can be booked via www.nhs.uk/coronavirus. Anyone with sympoms can also book a test through this site.

For information on accessing free, rapid tests in Middlesbrough visit www.middlesbrough.gov.uk/lfd-test.

In Redcar and Cleveland, visit www.redcar-cleveland.gov.uk/coronavirus/Pages/Book-a-Test.